South Africa 28.11.2018 06:30 am

Gauteng’s Grade 12 exam markers ‘geared and ready’

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Matric pupils writing their final examinations. Picture: Gallo Images

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams conclude today, while marking starts on December 1 and ends on December 15.

More than 9 500 appointed markers throughout Gauteng are getting “geared and ready” as the province concludes its National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams “successfully” today.

The Gauteng department of education said it experienced a major irregularity for the first time in many years involving a principal who allegedly gave pupils answers to one of the papers, Geography paper one.

The principal is currently facing a disciplinary hearing while the implicated pupils will be required to rewrite the paper to ensure that the integrity of the exams is not compromised.

Despite all this, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The Gauteng education MEC, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, expresses sincere gratitude to all officials who oversaw the successful 2018 NSC examination process.

“Heartfelt congratulations to all our pupils, teachers and staff for a job well done during the exams; and we applaud all teachers for their hard work.”

The marking starts on December 1 and ends on December 15.

The final results will be released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on January 3 next year and accessible to all matriculants on January 4.

