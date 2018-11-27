John Steenhuisen’s ‘matric certificate’ emerges

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen’s qualifications have been public fodder for days after it was revealed a report in the Sunday Times suggested the DA’s “degree proposal” could be bad news for him.

The report stated the chief whip may be demoted to a “backbencher”after next year’s elections if a proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.

A white boy with a Matric Makes R113 000-00 per month in Parliament whilst a black person in this country with a Matric is only good enough to pack groceries at Shoprite earning less than minimum wage. The Hypocrisy of our Democracy #Steenhuisen — Bra Nape ®️ (@Nape_MM) November 26, 2018

The DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip, and Steenhuisen only has a matric certificate.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to express his shock after reading the report, stating that “if it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results.”

Madoda, DA Chief Whip @jsteenhuisen doesn’t have a post-matric qualification? If it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results. So as to tarnish his standing as a chief whip for a serious law making institution like parliament #whiteprivilege https://t.co/PZjU1hIVQC — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 25, 2018

An unidentified, quick-witted social media user then designed a matric certificate for Steenhuisen after many demanded to see his results, complete with some unique and hilarious subjects.

????????????????Yoh! You guys win with the memes… Posted by Sbu Zuma on Tuesday, 27 November 2018

The certificate features mock subjects such as ‘ukuphapha,’ ‘uku-clever’ and ‘white privilege’. He gets incredibly high marks, apparently scoring 100% for white privilege.

Take a closer look below:

Since the Sunday Times report was published, DA MPs and political commentators have taken to social media in defence of Steenhuisen and the work he has done, while Steenhuisen has been on an unparalleled blocking spree against those who dare to question or laugh at him.

This hasn’t stopped Twitter users from commenting at length about the issue, with many calling for it to get the attention it “deserves”.

I wonder if Zapiro will make cartoon about Steenhuisen the same way he did with Julius — Esihle Lupindo (@EsihleL) November 26, 2018

Has @zapiro drawn anything yet about Steenhuisen? We want to see those creative juices please. — Flo Letoaba (@floletoaba) November 27, 2018

One Twitter user even called for others to flood Steenhuisen’s phone and email inbox with photos of graduates.

Here is John Steenhuisen’s email address Bahlali; jsteenhuisen@parliament.gov.za Let’s email him our Graduation Pictures ♥️ — louiś. (@Zabelani) November 26, 2018

Steenhuisen has remained locked in a war of words with the EFF leadership since Sunday.

