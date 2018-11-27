 
South Africa 27.11.2018

John Steenhuisen’s ‘matric certificate’ emerges

Citizen reporter
DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen. Picture: Mabine Seabe/Twitter

The DA chief whip’s qualifications have been a hot topic for days, and at least one set of results reckon he’s a star performer.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen’s qualifications have been public fodder for days after it was revealed a report in the Sunday Times suggested the DA’s “degree proposal” could be bad news for him.

The report stated the chief whip may be demoted to a “backbencher”after next year’s elections if a proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.

The DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip, and Steenhuisen only has a matric certificate.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Twitter to express his shock after reading the report, stating that “if it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results.”

An unidentified, quick-witted social media user then designed a matric certificate for Steenhuisen after many demanded to see his results, complete with some unique and hilarious subjects.

????????????????Yoh! You guys win with the memes…

Posted by Sbu Zuma on Tuesday, 27 November 2018

The certificate features mock subjects such as ‘ukuphapha,’ ‘uku-clever’ and ‘white privilege’. He gets incredibly high marks, apparently scoring 100% for white privilege.

Take a closer look below:

John Steenhuisen matric cert

Image: Facebook

Since the Sunday Times report was published, DA MPs and political commentators have taken to social media in defence of Steenhuisen and the work he has done, while Steenhuisen has been on an unparalleled blocking spree against those who dare to question or laugh at him.

This hasn’t stopped Twitter users from commenting at length about the issue, with many calling for it to get the attention it “deserves”.

One Twitter user even called for others to flood Steenhuisen’s phone and email inbox with photos of graduates.

Steenhuisen has remained locked in a war of words with the EFF leadership since Sunday.

READ NEXT: Seven Ndlozi vs Steenhuisen statements have Twitter torn

