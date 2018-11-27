DA submits more evidence on state capture to the police

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had handed over more evidence on state capture to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, the party’s deputy chair Natasha Mazzone, and the DA’s member of parliament (MP) Zakhele Mbhele submitted a supplementary affidavit on state capture at the Cape Town Central police station.

The party said it submitted three reports released by National Treasury earlier this month which “detail explosive findings of state capture at Transnet and Eskom” implicating companies McKinsey and Trillian.

The report on the probe into procurement procedures at Eskom and Transnet recommended criminal investigations into some senior officials.

The report details, among others, findings of a forensic investigation into the appointment and management of advisory work done by McKinsey and Company SA, Regiments Capital Management, and Trillian Capital at Transnet and Eskom.

“The DA submitted these reports as supplementary evidence into the police’s investigations into state capture and criminal cases already opened by the DA against several government officials,” the party said in a statement.

The party said it also enquired with the SAPS about the state of investigations into state capture.

The DA said to date it had laid 10 sets of charges against various persons or institutions.

These include former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, Eskom and Trillian, former Eskom CEO Mantshela Koko, former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh, McKinsey & Trillian, SAP, Just Coal, Bank of Baroda, Denel for a bursary of R1 million allegedly paid to the son of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama.

“The police have a responsibility to probe those who have been implicated in looting the state and it is vital that they update South Africans on the charges in the interests of transparency.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.