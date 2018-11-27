WATCH: EFF march to Brooklyn SAPS to lay charges against Gordhan

A sea of red berets marched to the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday to lay a criminal case against minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

This comes after Gordhan lodged a case against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Monday.

Gordhan laid criminal defamation and incitement to commit violence charges against the EFF leader, who, last week, while addressing hundreds of EFF supporters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry, accused Gordhan of enabling state capture.

Malema also called Gordhan a “dog” of white minority capital before roping in Gordhan’s daughter, accusing her of benefiting from multimillion-rand tenders from several government departments.

Gordhan has stated that Malema’s comments were hate speech with racial undertones.

He gave police details of all statements Malema and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made against him when he opened the crimen injuria and criminal defamation charges against the pair on Monday.

Gordhan has also lodged a defamation case at the Equality Court.

The EFF retaliated on Tuesday morning, marching to the Brooklyn precinct.

The EFF will open a criminal case against Pravin Gordhan today. The criminal case is about money laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud, contravention of Intelligence Act and, Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and perjury pic.twitter.com/dVKKlXUY9E — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 27, 2018

The EFF’s case accuses Gordhan of alleged money-laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud and perjury, as well as contravention of the Intelligence Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Fighters arrive for the laying of criminal charges against #PravinGordhan #Gor pic.twitter.com/tOLN6RR6yI — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 27, 2018

