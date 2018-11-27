 
menu
South Africa 27.11.2018 11:30 am

WATCH: EFF march to Brooklyn SAPS to lay charges against Gordhan

Gopolang Chawane

The EFF’s laying criminal charges against the minister at the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday appears to be an act of retribution.

A sea of red berets marched to the Brooklyn police station on Tuesday to lay a criminal case against minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

This comes after Gordhan lodged a case against Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Monday.

Gordhan laid criminal defamation and incitement to commit violence charges against the EFF leader, who, last week, while addressing hundreds of EFF supporters outside the Zondo commission of inquiry, accused Gordhan of enabling state capture.

Malema also called Gordhan a “dog” of white minority capital before roping in Gordhan’s daughter, accusing her of benefiting from multimillion-rand tenders from several government departments.

Gordhan has stated that Malema’s comments were hate speech with racial undertones.

He gave police details of all statements Malema and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu made against him when he opened the crimen injuria and criminal defamation charges against the pair on Monday.

Gordhan has also lodged a defamation case at the Equality Court.

The EFF retaliated on Tuesday morning, marching to the Brooklyn precinct.

The EFF’s case accuses Gordhan of alleged money-laundering, corruption, racketeering, fraud and perjury, as well as contravention of the Intelligence Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF accuses AfriForum of being a front for DA, Cope, ACDP, and FF+ 30.11.2018
EFF-led UniZulu SRC dissolved amid misconduct allegations 30.11.2018
Bid to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian freedom fighter tabled in Joburg council 30.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.