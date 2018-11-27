ANC councillor gunned down in Limpopo

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in Fetakgomo Tubatse local municipality in Burgersfort was gunned down in Riba Cross on Monday night, reports Steelburger/Lydenburg News.

The area in question is on the border of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Councillor Thabang Maupa, who was the ward councillor in Ward 5, was shot outside his liquor shop restaurant in Riba Cross. During the attack, his 40-year-old wife was also hit by a stray bullet and is recovering at the hospital.

Speaking to the Steelburger/Lydenburg News, Limpopo Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the brutal killing took place at the restaurant next to the R37.

“The deceased (Maupa) allegedly arrived at the restaurant to assist his wife to close up. After closing, the couple [was] still inside their car when an unknown suspect on foot suddenly started firing shots at their vehicle. During the shooting, the deceased was hit several times and died on the scene.”

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

