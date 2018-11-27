UPDATE: Durban Magistrate’s Court shooter dies in hospital

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele has confirmed that the suspect involved in the fatal shooting at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday was an off-duty police officer stationed outside Durban.

East Coast Radio today reported that the gunman succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Speaking to Northglen News, Mbhele said the suspect is alleged to have shot and killed a woman and a man before turning the gun on himself.

The female victim is believed to be the shooter’s estranged wife, and the deceased male the wife’s brother.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Crisis Medical, confirmed the incident took place on the eighth floor of the building.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a male, approximately 30 years of age is alleged to have produced a firearm in the courthouse of the ‘O’ Court, shooting a male and female, before turning the gun on himself. The male and female victims were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on arrival,” van Reenen said. The injured gunman was taken to a hospital in the Berea area, where he died. Garrith Jamieson from Rescue Care Paramedics confirmed a fourth patient was treated by his staff for a hand injury related to the shooting incident. Court officials who witnessed yesterday’s shooting will begin receiving counselling today.

