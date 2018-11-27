New online licensing system has Pretoria residents fuming

The new online booking system to renew driver’s licences has residents fuming, reports Centurion Rekord.

The system, which was launched in earlier this year, seeks to eliminate the current walk-in system whereby customers must visit licence testing centres to make appointments.

It was introduced by Transport Minister Blade Nzimande together with Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi.

ALSO READ: No more walk-ins at Tshwane licensing centres

However, residents continue to complain that the system is not working as it should be.

One particular problem comes when Tshwane residents need to select a licensing centre.

Centurion Rekord has verified that no Tshwane centres are available when selecting a location.

This, according to a message on the website, is because there are no available slots or appointments at these centres. The reason for this is not given.

The only alternative is for residents to select another Gauteng centre and then to drive there.

One resident said he had visited the Akasia testing station, which was a closer alternative, only to be told that he had to make use of the online system.

“There were a few of us at the station and they told us we couldn’t be helped without an online appointment,” said Van Niekerk.

“The nearest station available on the online system is Randburg. I am a pensioner and cannot be expected to drive all the way there.”

The Gauteng roads and transport department did not respond to requests to comment by the time of going to press.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.