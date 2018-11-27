Abuse victims don’t trust the police, survey finds

After a sexual abuse violation, women are more likely to seek help from family members than call the police, according to a survey conducted by 1st for Women Insurance to coincide with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

The study says “it will take more than 16 days to solve the women abuse epidemic”.

Marketing manager at 1st for Women, Casey Rousseau, said: “Women abuse is a complex, multifaceted issue and there are no quick fixes when it comes to finding solutions to address the various perceived causes and after effects of women abuse.”

The survey, with more than 1 200 respondents, said 66% trusted their families more than the police, while 50% said they would go to the police to seek help and 54% said they would seek out an appropriate NGO.

Ninety percent of respondents said better law enforcement was the most suitable long-term solution to the abuse of women as the justice system was currently “considered broken with high levels of police corruption and no consequences for the perpetrators”.

Rousseau said 1st for Women’s For-Women.co.za “showcased public, private and nonprofit organisations that survivors can connect with to find the right help, quickly. With this platform, we have created a movement which unites”.

