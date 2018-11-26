 
South Africa

The late HHP’s baby mama Lerato Khanye confirmed dead

Rorisang Kgosana and Kaunda Selisho
Lerato Khayne, the mother of HHP's only child has died | Image: TVSA

Details around her death have yet to be revealed, though we know she passed away in hospital this morning.

Just as Lerato Sengadi and the Tsambo family are coming to terms with the fact that it has been just over a month since they lost Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo, comes the news that the late HHP’s ex-girlfriend Lerato Khanye has passed away.

Called for comment on Monday afternoon, family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana said: “I can confirm Ms Khanye passed away this morning at a Johannesburg Hospital. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.”

A family representative had earlier confirmed the death to media. The Citizen heard rumours of the passing this morning already but were unable to confirm it.

Khanye was the mother of Tsambo’s only child, Leano.

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

