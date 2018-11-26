The late HHP’s baby mama Lerato Khanye confirmed dead

Just as Lerato Sengadi and the Tsambo family are coming to terms with the fact that it has been just over a month since they lost Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo, comes the news that the late HHP’s ex-girlfriend Lerato Khanye has passed away.

Called for comment on Monday afternoon, family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana said: “I can confirm Ms Khanye passed away this morning at a Johannesburg Hospital. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.”

A family representative had earlier confirmed the death to media. The Citizen heard rumours of the passing this morning already but were unable to confirm it.

Khanye was the mother of Tsambo’s only child, Leano.

Fans took to social media to express their shock.

HHP’s Baby Mama passed away now ???????? terrible — Qiqa (@Tumi_Chikita) November 26, 2018

Uhu all of a sudden HHP’s baby mama is late???? — Dunnah Dikole (@InspiredByTheD) November 26, 2018

So HHP's baby mama passed away for real ????. Damn that's too much for Leano man. — Shimo Shimiza (@khanyielanga) November 26, 2018

