South Africa 26.11.2018 03:06 pm

Three men escape from police holding cells in Mpumalanga

CNS reporter
Two of the prisoners who escaped prison in Mpumalanga.

The escapees have been charged with rape, murder, and kidnapping.

Police are on a manhunt for three prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Calcutta on Saturday afternoon, reports Lowvelder.

They were awaiting trial on the day. The trio escaped with two other accused, Brian Ubisi, 20, and Bongani Sivalo, 19, who were re-arrested at their hideouts in Justicia outside Hazyview on Sunday.

Both were in custody on charges of rape committed in separate incidents before escaping, and will now face additional charges of escape from lawful custody.

The details of the three remaining fugitives are as follows:

· Peace Khoza, 21, arrested for attempted murder, rape, and kidnapping.

· Lwazi Mndlovu, 21, for murder.

· Dimakatso Smomoza Chiloane, 22, for murder.

An internal probe is underway to determine the circumstances which led to the escape.

Police urge any person with information that could lead to the arrest of these escapees to contact Lieutenant Colonel Dudu Shabangu at 082-469-2569 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

