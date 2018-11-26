Two cholera cases confirmed in Limpopo

The second case of cholera has been confirmed in the Blouberg municipal area, the Limpopo department of health confirmed to Polokwane Review.

Spokesperson for the department Neil Shikwambana said the case involved a Zimbabwean migrant worker who worked at a game farm in the area.

“The patient recently travelled home and upon his return felt unwell and sought medical attention, and was admitted to Helen Franz Hospital. After a specimen was taken, a case of cholera was confirmed,” Shikwambana said.

ALSO READ: Zimbabwe cholera outbreak rises to more than 6,500 cases

The patient is recovering well in Helene Franz hospital.

This comes after another migrant farm worker from Zimbabwe working and living in Alldays, Limpopo, was diagnosed with cholera earlier this month.

“The department has already conducted [a] thorough investigation in the areas where the two patients are staying and officials are on the ground in the area doing health promotions.”

The department wishes to call upon community members to continue healthy hygiene practices and and sanitation practices such as:

• Washing your hands after visiting the toilet with soap and running water

• Washing hands before and after eating

• Washing vegetables and fruits before eating

• Drinking water from a safe source or sterilizing/boiling before consumption

• Ensure that food is thoroughly cooked

Symptoms include sudden watery diarrhoea with or without vomiting, and severe dehydration.

“The department calls upon anyone coming down with any of these symptoms to quickly visit the nearest health facility,” Shikwambana concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.