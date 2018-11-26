UPDATE: Two killed in Durban Magistrate’s Court shooting

The Durban Magistrate’s Court is on lockdown following a fatal shooting incident on Monday morning, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Crisis Medical, confirmed to Northglen News that two people have been killed, while a third was critically injured.

AFP has reported that the deceased were the shooter’s estranged wife and her brother. The incident occurred on the eighth floor of the regional magistrate court building, where the divorce court was hearing the case between the couple.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a male, approximately 30 years of age, is alleged to have produced a firearm in the courthouse of the ‘O’ Court, shooting a male and female, before turning the gun on himself. The male and female victims were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on arrival, while the man remains in a critical condition,” van Reenen said.

Reports of a shooting at the Durban Regional Court. Indications are several people have been shot. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/h61mwt2SrV — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 26, 2018

The shooter is currently in a critical condition.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

