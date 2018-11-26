 
South Africa 26.11.2018 03:30 pm

UPDATE: Two killed in Durban Magistrate’s Court shooting

Zola Phoswa
The relevant authorities are at the scene of the shooting at the Durban Magistrate's Court, 26 November 2018.

The alleged shooter is believed to be in a critical condition.

The Durban Magistrate’s Court is on lockdown following a fatal shooting incident on Monday morning, reports Rising Sun Overport.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Crisis Medical, confirmed to Northglen News that two people have been killed, while a third was critically injured.

AFP has reported that the deceased were the shooter’s estranged wife and her brother. The incident occurred on the eighth floor of the regional magistrate court building, where the divorce court was hearing the case between the couple.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a male, approximately 30 years of age, is alleged to have produced a firearm in the courthouse of the ‘O’ Court, shooting a male and female, before turning the gun on himself. The male and female victims were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on arrival, while the man remains in a critical condition,” van Reenen said.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

