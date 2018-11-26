 
South Africa 26.11.2018 12:58 pm

Seven Ndlozi vs Steenhuisen statements have Twitter torn

Gopolang Chawane
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Image: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/Twitter

The EFF spokesperson has kept social media alight all in the effort to shine attention on Steenhuisen only having a matric.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s shock at Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen only having a matric appears to have caused a stir on social media.

The EFF spokesperson wrote a series of tweets arguing that many black people with the same experience as Steenhuisen would still not become “a John Steenhuisen” without an education.

The DA has rallied in support of Steenhuisen and said he was an accountable and talented chief whip who was knowledgeable on politics.

Maimane said: “I have worked with a great legislator, a chief whip, and a friend. He is the finest chief whip of the opposition in parliament. A constitutionalist and a fierce defender of freedom. He will continue to serve our party and the people of South Africa.”

Dean Macpherson also vouched for the chief whip’s character: “I’ve known [Steenhuisen] 10 years. He’s taught me everything I know in politics. Honesty, hard work, accountability, knowing your subject matter, dedication to my party and country. No degree can teach you that. SA and the DA is a better place because of people like John.”

We’ve compiled some of Ndlozi’s comments which appear to be favoured on social media.

First was a series of memes which questioned what former president Thabo Mbeki would say to Jacob Zuma on the revelation that Steenhuisen “is an undereducated white man”.

  1. The memes show Mbeki in conversation with Zuma.

2. Another comment was Ndlozi suggesting to Steenhuisen that it was not too late to obtain a qualification.

3. Ndlozi then added Zuma to the mix.

4. He later posted an image of National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.

5. Responding to MacPherson, Ndlozi said many black people with the same experience would still not be “a John Steenhuisen”.

6. The EFF spokesperson roped Helen Zille into the mix stating she once criticised radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser on his qualifications.

7. It seemed Ndlozi was on a mission as he also accused Steenhuisen of experiencing a meltdown.

Ndlozi’s rant on Twitter has received mixed reviews. Some maintain that Steenhuisen was well equipped for his role in the DA. Others seemed to disagree.

