WATCH: Saved by the sausage dog! Brazil’s amazing canine goalkeeper

A football team in Brazil was saved from conceding a goal after a heroic sausage dog came to the rescue, The Mirror reports.

The timing of the daring dachshund, whose actions managed what the team’s goalkeeper could not, after he dived the wrong way following a spot kick, must be seen to be believed.

The goalkeeper can be seen celebrating afterwards, despite the fact that due to the superior skills showed by the dog, his place in the starting line-up may not be that secure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.