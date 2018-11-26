 
menu
South Africa 26.11.2018 11:35 am

WATCH: Saved by the sausage dog! Brazil’s amazing canine goalkeeper

Citizen reporter
Picture: Screenshot.

Picture: Screenshot.

In Brazil, even small dogs show talent for the beautiful game as this daring dachshund proves.

A football team in Brazil was saved from conceding a goal after a heroic sausage dog came to the rescue, The Mirror reports.

The timing of the daring dachshund, whose actions managed what the team’s goalkeeper could not, after he dived the wrong way following a spot kick, must be seen to be believed.

The goalkeeper can be seen celebrating afterwards, despite the fact that due to the superior skills showed by the dog, his place in the starting line-up may not be that secure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
WATCH: Hyena accidentally saves impala from hungry leopard 4.9.2018
Meltdown after site writes Nigerian goalie, 19, ‘celebrated son’s 17th birthday’ 20.6.2018
WATCH: Goalkeeper tackles striker like a wrestler 12.12.2017

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.