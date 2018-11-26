 
South Africa 26.11.2018 10:17 am

Football legend Mike Mangena granted R50k bail on drug charges

Citizen reporter
Ke Yona Team Coach Mike Mangena during the 2016 Ke Yona Team Press Conference in Sandton Head Office. (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

The former soccer star was taken into police custody last week for allegedly running a mandrax lab on his farm in Hillside, Randfontein.

Mike Mangena, a former football commentator and Kaizer Chiefs player known to his fans as Sporo, has been granted R50,000 bail at the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he appeared following his arrest on drug manufacturing charges.

Mangena was arrested on Wednesday on the property where a Mandrax lab was found following a police raid.

The 60-year-old was apprehended along with three other suspects, who were found by police on his farm.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said the famous former striker was taken in by police for questioning as he owns the property on which the drug lab was found.

Dlamini added that a police crime intelligence investigation led to the raiding of the house.

