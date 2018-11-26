Maimane to decide on Msimanga’s ultimatum

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane is still to decide on Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s ultimatum.

Msimanga has sent a grievance letter to Maimane regarding Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosoloa. According to a Sowetan report, the Tshwane mayor argued: “It’s either this man goes or I go.”

Msimanga appears to have had enough of this alleged feud with the city manager and has detailed problems Mosoloa has allegedly caused in the country’s capital.

The letter has been confirmed by Maimane’s chief of staff Graham Charters, who said Maimane was still applying his mind to the matter.

Msimanga alleges service delivery in Tshwane deteriorated as a result and asked Maimane to appeal to the EFF to support a motion to suspend or remove the city manager.

The letter states: “We have crucial tenders that never get to be awarded. Recommendations and appointment letters sit on the city manager’s desk for a long time, waiting for his signature while services suffer.”

Msimanga alleged Mosola had allowed contracts to lapse resulting in the city having to extend them. These contracts include: the provision of 3G services to councillors by Vodacom, meter readers, and cellphones used by emergency service personnel.

Msimanga also alleges Mosola at one point did not attend meetings.

Crucial information, such as the GladAfrica matter, the scope of tender amount and the names of the service providers, was never reported to the mayoral communications department, according to the mayor.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

