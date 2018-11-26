 
South Africa 26.11.2018 10:32 am

Lions rescued from life of misery

Tamlyn Jolly
An NSPCA inspector with the lions at OR Tambo Airport PHOTOS: NSPCA

The animals were rescued from Ukraine and will be transported to a big cat sanctuary.

A shipment of rescued lions from Ukraine is under the care of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA), which has monitored the animals since their arrival at OR Tambo Airport on Wednesday, reports Zululand Observer.

Three of the lions were rescued from a life of being kept in a concrete bunker at a zoo, while the fourth was being kept by animal traders.

One of the four lions rescued from a harsh life in Ukraine.

Back in their homeland, the lions will live out the rest of their lives in a big cat sanctuary in a natural environment which allows them to live as they should.

“The NSPCA wishes to commend the Earth Organisation for the work they have done to rescue these animals,” said the NSPCA in a statement.

“The NSPCA firmly believes that wild animals should not be kept in captivity, but belong in the wild.”

