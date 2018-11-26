Show us Steenhuisen’s matric results so we can laugh at him too – Twitter

The storm surrounding the revelation that DA chief whip John Steenhuisen does not possess any post-matric qualifications appears to be continuing unabated on Monday morning, with a number of people on social media calling for the publication of his matric results.

Some have suggested that the way EFF leader Julius Malema’s matric results became a nationwide joke, as well as the way former president Jacob Zuma’s lack of education was similarly mocked, differ from the reaction to the discovery that Steenhuisen’s highest qualification is matric.

Charges of hypocrisy and racism have been flung at the DA, who have rallied behind Steenhuisen, saying his lack of tertiary qualifications aren’t relevant.

On Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and MP Dean MacPherson were among those who defended the party’s chief whip on social media.

Maimane also slammed the Sunday Times, whose story started the whole debacle.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Steenhuisen could end up being demoted following a proposal by the DA in KwaZulu-Natal.

The DA caucus in the province’s legislature has proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

Maimane, however, hit out at the Sunday Times’ report on Twitter.

“I’m appalled at the level of stories. The questions sent weren’t even related to the story. We have to continue to fight for an independent media. Our country has been well served by some but we simply can’t succumb to factional, fictional reporting,” he said.

I have worked with a great legislator, a chief whip and a friend. He is the finest Chief whip of the opposition in Parli. A constitutionalist and a fierce defender of freedom. He will continue to serve our party and the people of South Africa @jsteenhuisen https://t.co/Gp1ONBM8n7 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 25, 2018

I’m appalled at the level of stories. The questions sent weren’t even related to the story. We have to continue to fight for an independent media. Our country has been well served by some but we simply can’t succumb to factional, fictional reporting. https://t.co/iIb070EGGa — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 24, 2018

@bonglez Malema's matric results were a but of every joke, so was Zuma because he was illiterate now we're expected to understand #steenhuisen s lack of education? Niyahlanya straight. — Ronald Rikhotso (@r_rikhotso) November 26, 2018

Our CIC was mocked for his matric results. Now they say matric ain't that important. The hypocrisy!#Steenhuisen — Tebogo (@tmabaso_) November 26, 2018

Show us John #Steenhuisen matric results bo. — Prof (@MandlaMagidela) November 26, 2018

