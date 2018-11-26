 
South Africa 26.11.2018

Show us Steenhuisen’s matric results so we can laugh at him too – Twitter

Daniel Friedman
DA Shadow Minister in the Presidency, Sejamothopo Motau, DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane and DA Chief Whip, John Steenhuisen brief media about their review of the first 100 days of Cyril Ramaphosa as President at their headquarters in Bruma, 21 May 2018. They say there has been some positive changes regarding SOE boards, but they feel it has become apparent that he is still constrained by his party and that cracks are showing within his party between himself and some interest groups that got him elected and he cannot bring about the positive change that South Africa needs. Picture: Neil McCartney

Some feel there is racism and hypocrisy in the reaction to Steenhuisen’s educational issues compared to Zuma and Malema’s.

The storm surrounding the revelation that DA chief whip John Steenhuisen does not possess any post-matric qualifications appears to be continuing unabated on Monday morning, with a number of people on social media calling for the publication of his matric results.

Some have suggested that the way EFF leader Julius Malema’s matric results became a nationwide joke, as well as the way former president Jacob Zuma’s lack of education was similarly mocked, differ from the reaction to the discovery that Steenhuisen’s highest qualification is matric.

Charges of hypocrisy and racism have been flung at the DA, who have rallied behind Steenhuisen, saying his lack of tertiary qualifications aren’t relevant.

READ MORE: I’d rather be degree-less and honest – Steenhuisen

On Sunday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane and MP Dean MacPherson were among those who defended the party’s chief whip on social media.

Maimane also slammed the Sunday Times, whose story started the whole debacle.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Steenhuisen could end up being demoted following a proposal by the DA in KwaZulu-Natal.

READ MORE: DA rallies behind Steenhuisen, Twitter digs up his past

The DA caucus in the province’s legislature has proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

Maimane, however, hit out at the Sunday Times’ report on Twitter.

“I’m appalled at the level of stories. The questions sent weren’t even related to the story. We have to continue to fight for an independent media. Our country has been well served by some but we simply can’t succumb to factional, fictional reporting,” he said.

