South Africa 26.11.2018 09:15 am

Man falls to his death from hotel at OR Tambo Airport

Zandi Sithole
OR Tambo International Airport confirmed that a man died in the early hours of Friday morning after falling from the City Lodge Hotel.

The Rustenburg man fell from the hotel building at around 3am into the main parking lot of the hotel, reports Kempton Express. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and declared the man dead on scene.

The police closed off the area and declared it a crime scene. Level four and five of the parking lot remained restricted for most of the morning. It is not known at this stage if the man was a flight passenger.

Leigh Gunkel-Keuler, spokesperson of OR Tambo International Airport, offered condolences to the family of the man.

“We are greatly saddened by the death of the gentleman and we would like to extend our condolences to his family at this very tragic time,” she said.

Investigations are continuing.

