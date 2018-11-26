 
South Africa 26.11.2018

New school to open in Springs next year

Samantha Keogh
Artists impression of what the new SPARK Springs campus will look like when the school opens in 2019.

The start of 2019 will see an additional school added to the list of choices Springs parents have when choosing the right primary school for their children.

SPARK Schools will be launching their 19th educational facility in January, reports Springs Advertiser.

In a statement issued by SPARK, the school’s marketing manager Shelley Dundee comments: “We are delighted to be bringing a SPARK School to this area of Gauteng and – even more excitingly – it will be one of five new primary schools that SPARK will open in 2019.”

The SPARK Springs campus will be located at 170 Plasket Street, East Geduld, and will offer classes for children on Grades R to Three in its first year, and then grow by a grade each year.

While the campus is currently not available for viewing, SPARK Schools do offer tours at their existing schools, which can be scheduled by emailing marketing@sparkschools.co.za.

Parents with children who will be in Grades R to Three next year can apply to the Springs’ newest school.

According to a statement released by the school: “SPARK Schools believes in providing high-calibre education with impressive results at an affordable cost to working parents. ”

The statement says they do this through their use of a blended learning model that combines direct instruction with technology.

The new SPARK Springs school will be located in East Geduld.

“After children are taught in class, they move to a learning lab, where computers with adaptive software track and improve their grasp of concepts.

“The data collected is then used to tailor-make a learning path for each child by providing micro-objectives on how they’re performing.”

Enrolments for SPARK Springs are now open at registrar@sparkschools.co.za or info@sparkschools.co.za or call 010 125 0600 for more details.

For more information visit: www.sparkschools.co.za/

