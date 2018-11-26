Sibanye-Stillwater suspends night shifts over safety reasons amid strike

As the ongoing strike by Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members at Sibanye-Stillwater’s three gold mines today enters its fourth day, the company has suspended night shifts to ensure the safety of employees.

Rivalry between unions has seen tensions rise and violence break out at the Beatrix, Kloof and Driefontein mines.

Sparked by Amcu’s decision to decline Sibanye-Stillwater’s three-year wage offer, which was accepted by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA, workers have been pitted against each other.

According to Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted, the average basic wages for categories four to eight employees “have increased by more than 65% since 2013”.

“This is significantly above inflation and represents a very real improvement in the standard of living of our employees.

“The current wage agreement reached with the NUM, Solidarity and UASA is again well in excess of inflation, but takes the longer-term sustainability of the gold operations into consideration.”

Amcu had persistently declined to accept the offer.

“This is despite the union having participated in the construct of the final offer,” said Wellsted. He said the violence was “of grave concern for management” and led to the suspension of night shifts.

“We are encouraged by the commitment of senior representatives from all parties to engage to develop a collective peace pact, which will formally commit all parties to take specific actions to maintain peace and stability,” he added.

NUM president Joseph Montisetse said: “Our members are being attacked for going to work. There is no violence from our side. We appeal to management to put more security and more police on the ground.”

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa, who has claimed violence has been directed at his union’s members, has written to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe requesting his intervention in the dispute “by facilitating engagements between the parties with a view to finding an amicable settlement”.

Sibanye-Stillwater has a workforce of 32,200 in its South African gold mines. Amcu represents about 43% of employees in the bargaining unit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.