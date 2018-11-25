It is extremely difficult to be an African in South Africa – Malema

Speaking at his party’s manifesto consultation assembly meeting with the safety, security and policing sector in Tshwane on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema appeared to say he and his party are facing challenges primarily on the basis that they are black, and the enemies of black advancement have been uniting against him.

“It is extremely difficult to be an African in this country,” he said during his speech in the capital that touched on numerous issues, including the insourcing of security workers, the fight against crime and the challenges of the security industry in general.

#ManifestoConsultationAssembly Malema: Insourcing means no more tenders and no more tenders means no corruption but because they thrive on corruption, they will never support insourcing. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 25, 2018

He and his party were dealing with enormous pressure this week amid allegations that Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, knowingly benefited from the proceeds of the illegal looting of VBS Bank, an allegation they denied without providing any proof to the contrary. They instead questioned the motives and competence of the journalist who wrote the investigative report, as well as name-calling her.

“Fighters, we must be consistent,” Malema said on Sunday. “Dogs bark at moving cars and ours is moving. We are not going to retreat. Before the EFF, there was no talk about the land, it was taboo. They called us names but we never listened because we know we have an appointment with the future.”

He claimed the EFF had been centrally instrumental in having former president Jacob Zuma ousted and Cyril Ramaphosa installed in his place.

“Mama Winnie [Madikizela-Mandela] told the ANC not to expel us because that would be detrimental. Nelson [Mandela] was also sworn at but today they sing his praises. He was told he is too adventurous and that the Boers will kill him, but he never listened to them.

“Be aware that when you fight for insourcing, you are fighting against white monopoly capital.”

He undertook to fight for the rights of those in his audience.

#ManifestoConsultationAssembly Malema: We have heard all your challenges as the safety, security and policing sector and we will attend to the issues raised. We are the first party to speak about Security personnel in our Manifesto. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 25, 2018

[MustWatch] CIC @Julius_S_Malema told a packed hall of his intention to build an equal society that enjoys the fruits & freedom from the tree that was nurtured by the blood of Solomon Mahlangu Adding that he speaks with passion because of the poverty that exists among our people pic.twitter.com/peMlorOYei — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 25, 2018

