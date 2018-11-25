 
menu
South Africa 25.11.2018 03:22 pm

Ndlozi shocked Steenhuisen only has matric and could lose his job

Gopolang Chawane
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ndlozi appears to be gobsmacked by the idea that the DA chief whip wouldn’t meet his own party’s requirements for being a public officer.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has questioned a report spelling trouble for Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen.

A report in the Sunday Times suggests the DA’s “degree proposal” could be bad news for chief whip Steenhuisen.

The report states the chief whip may be demoted to a “backbencher”after next year’s elections if a proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.

The DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

Steenhuisen’s highest qualification is apparently matric.

This grabbed the attention of Ndlozi, who took to Twitter to highlight what he claims to be white privilege.

Ndlozi said: “If it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results. So as to tarnish his standing as a chief whip for a serious law making institution like parliament #whiteprivilege.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF’s Gardee shades Steenhuisen as he celebrates another academic achievement 30.11.2018
Maimane tells congress in Senegal: Africa needs ‘liberation from its liberators’ 30.11.2018
Bid to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian freedom fighter tabled in Joburg council 30.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.