Ndlozi shocked Steenhuisen only has matric and could lose his job

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has questioned a report spelling trouble for Democratic Alliance chief whip John Steenhuisen.

A report in the Sunday Times suggests the DA’s “degree proposal” could be bad news for chief whip Steenhuisen.

The report states the chief whip may be demoted to a “backbencher”after next year’s elections if a proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.

The DA caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has proposed that only an MP with a university degree be considered for the position of chief whip.

Steenhuisen’s highest qualification is apparently matric.

This grabbed the attention of Ndlozi, who took to Twitter to highlight what he claims to be white privilege.

Ndlozi said: “If it were a black leader, this article would have even published his Matric results. So as to tarnish his standing as a chief whip for a serious law making institution like parliament #whiteprivilege.”

