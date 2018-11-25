WATCH: Mom gets her kids to steal woman’s handbag at Steers

A video published by crime awareness account Reza on Twitter on Sunday shows a woman with children, engaging in an apparent handbag theft.

The woman is presumably the children’s mother, and she stands guard while what appears to be her eldest daughter sneaks in behind a woman at a Steers restaurant, nicking her handbag. Once she has the bag, the group moves away quickly.

The incident was apparently captured on CCTV. Reza’s administrator asked: “Would you do this to you kids?”

WOULD U DO THIS TO YOUR KIDS????!!!! pic.twitter.com/nniUAhuu5n — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 25, 2018

Another version of this video has also been circulating with the caption that the mother and kids were standing outside the restaurant hungrily, unable to afford to sit down and order a meal.

That version of the clip, however, doesn’t show the bag being stolen.

Police advise the public to always keep their personal items on their person or close at hand in public spaces, as there is always the risk of long fingers, even if they are little ones.

This lady has destroyed the future of this kids. She doesn't deserve to be a mother. — Lenaka Security and Cleaning Services. (@AndLenaka) November 25, 2018

They usually say a woman gives life and can take it just as simple…these kids childhood have been stolen from them by the one they trust the most???????? — Nomzamo Ndlovu (@kachwathe) November 25, 2018

Disgusting! Where are the security personnel supposed to watch cctv cameras and do the rounds? I don't let my handbag out of my sight, not even in movie theaters! — SWANK (@swank_ZA) November 25, 2018

Is this the same kid who had a video doing such in a supermarket? Was she caught though by security? — ®MAFUNGASE HADEBE™ (@sabstopy) November 25, 2018

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

