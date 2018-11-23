 
South Africa 23.11.2018 03:36 pm

Twitter shades Khanyi Mbau over her ‘millennial shimmer gin’

Citizen reporter
I Am Khanyi is a 'millennial glitter gin'.

The candid celeb says she has launched her own gin in a bid to get South Africans to lighten up.

Khanyi Mbau has moved into a new space, launching her own alcohol brand.

I Am Khanyi is being marketed as a “millennial shimmer gin”.

According to its marketing material, the gin has an “edible shimmer” that is meant to create a “liquid dance” on your tongue.

Twitter, unsurprisingly, was unimpressed, throwing shade at Khanyi, mainly over the gin’s name, which one user said sounded more like perfume.

Of course, tweeps also couldn’t resist joking about how the gin might cause those who drink it to gain a lighter complexion, much like Mbau herself has famously had hers permanently lightened.

According to Mbau herself, the gin is meant to cause those who drink it to lighten up, if not in the way those shading her have suggested.

“We have been through so much as a country and have little moments to celebrate this year,” she gave ZAlebs as her reason for launching the product.

