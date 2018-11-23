Twitter shades Khanyi Mbau over her ‘millennial shimmer gin’

Khanyi Mbau has moved into a new space, launching her own alcohol brand.

I Am Khanyi is being marketed as a “millennial shimmer gin”.

According to its marketing material, the gin has an “edible shimmer” that is meant to create a “liquid dance” on your tongue.

Twitter, unsurprisingly, was unimpressed, throwing shade at Khanyi, mainly over the gin’s name, which one user said sounded more like perfume.

Of course, tweeps also couldn’t resist joking about how the gin might cause those who drink it to gain a lighter complexion, much like Mbau herself has famously had hers permanently lightened.

According to Mbau herself, the gin is meant to cause those who drink it to lighten up, if not in the way those shading her have suggested.

“We have been through so much as a country and have little moments to celebrate this year,” she gave ZAlebs as her reason for launching the product.

but I don’t trust Khanyi Mbau’s Gin, you might get your skin bleached after drinking it. — Wildlife Dokotela (@BoiMaq) November 22, 2018

I agree. The name is just not on. Imagine "the party was so lit we were sipping pon" I am Khanyi Gin". ????Naaah!!! — Afro (@afroafrolistik) November 22, 2018

Bathong Khanyi…. I'm so excited for her. The Gin is probably R2 million but still yeeeeeeeeeeesssssssssss……… — Khanyisile S* Mtipa (@_khanyisileM) November 22, 2018

The gin kinda looks like Khanyi Mbau's skin, are you sure it's not what remains of her bathing water? https://t.co/iRsBK41sya — 28 on 2018/11/28 (@CyberWarVet) November 22, 2018

The I am khanyi gin is only for those who wanna gain complexion. — Prince Rathupa (@ke_princie) November 22, 2018

