IN PICS: 36k shoppers currently spending Black Friday at Menlyn shopping centre

Black Friday madness continues across the country today, with eager South Africans queuing for a shot at getting the best out of advertised deals.

Some shoppers even started lining up outside shops at midnight, mostly raiding the appliance and food sections.

Scenes at Game Stores at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth today during this years #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/TpiiZGulPu — lizzee (@lizTandwa) November 23, 2018

Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria was one of the many shopping centres offering massive Black Friday savings.

General manager Olive Ndebele said today that by midday, there were over 36,000 people at the centre. He added that on an average Friday, about 40,000 people frequent Menlyn. Compared to the masses that gathered at the mall in such a short space of time, it was safe to say that Menlyn would be full to the brim today.

“While we can’t report on spend for the day, we can say that retailers who offered between 50%-80% discounts saw an increase in customers for Black Friday,” added Ndebele.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles captured some of the Black Friday madness.

