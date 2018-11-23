 
South Africa 23.11.2018 02:23 pm

IN PICS: 36k shoppers currently spending Black Friday at Menlyn shopping centre

Citizen reporter
Queues show no sign of letting up as people continue to go crazy for Black Friday. Image: Jacques Nelles

The centre’s manager says the number of shoppers recorded at 12pm almost exceeded the total number of shoppers who visit the mall on a normal Friday.

Black Friday madness continues across the country today, with eager South Africans queuing for a shot at getting the best out of advertised deals.

Shoppers eagerly settle their bills before walking away with their Black Friday purchases. Image: Jacques Nelles

Scores of shoppers continue to spend money on Black Friday deals at Menlyn Park shopping centre. Image: Jacques Nelles

Shoppers rest their feet and consult advertisements for more deals. Image: Jacques Nelles

Game stores across the country proved very popular. Image: Jacques Nelles

Some shoppers even started lining up outside shops at midnight, mostly raiding the appliance and food sections.

Appliances proved to be popular. Image: Jacques Nelles

People load their trolleys with appliances. Image: Jacques Nelles

Appliances doubled as seats as shoppers wait to be assisted. Image: Jacques Nelles

ALSO READ: WATCH: Total Black Friday chaos

Menlyn Park shopping centre in Pretoria was one of the many shopping centres offering massive Black Friday savings.

General manager Olive Ndebele said today that by midday, there were over 36,000 people at the centre. He added that on an average Friday, about 40,000 people frequent Menlyn. Compared to the masses that gathered at the mall in such a short space of time, it was safe to say that Menlyn would be full to the brim today.

“While we can’t report on spend for the day, we can say that retailers who offered between 50%-80% discounts saw an increase in customers for Black Friday,” added Ndebele.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles captured some of the Black Friday madness.

People from all walks of life were forced to queue on Black Friday. Image: Jacques Nelles

Shoppers consult last-minute deals. Image: Jacques Nelles

The calm before the storm as Sportscene sets up for Black Friday. Image: Jacques Nelles

Half-price signs litter shops at Menlyn Park shopping centre. Image: Jacques Nelles

