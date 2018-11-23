 
South Africa 23.11.2018 02:13 pm

Ramaphosa and ANC top brass want to testify at Zondo commission

Gopolang Chawane
Former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa speaks to the media at the party's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 18 December 2017. Mr. Kodwa was pressed to answer as to the health of the party and Jacob Zuma's future within the ANC as he leaves as President. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Ramaphosa, according to Kodwa, will lead the second session of ANC’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa alongside ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe were outside the commission of inquiry into state capture to address the media in its defence on Friday.

The two held a press briefing outside the Tiso Blackstar building in Parktown.

According to Kodwa, the ANC appreciated the commission’s role but not the attacks on it. The attacks particularly on the public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, had undermined the work of the commission.

He said the party was more than willing to give testimony on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the second session of the ANC’s submission to the commission.

The duo reiterated they were ready to talk. Kodwa proceeded to describe the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance as dissolving and the ANC was “likely not going to see them in 2019”.

The presidency head said their submission would solidify the ANC’s position.

ANC members who have tweeted against the commission on social media were being engaged by the party on their conduct, according to the duo.

Kodwa and Mabe said they wanted the commission to continue to unearth the roots of corruption.

