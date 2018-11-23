Ramaphosa and ANC top brass want to testify at Zondo commission

Head of the presidency Zizi Kodwa alongside ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe were outside the commission of inquiry into state capture to address the media in its defence on Friday.

The two held a press briefing outside the Tiso Blackstar building in Parktown.

According to Kodwa, the ANC appreciated the commission’s role but not the attacks on it. The attacks particularly on the public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, had undermined the work of the commission.

He said the party was more than willing to give testimony on Tuesday, with President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the second session of the ANC’s submission to the commission.

#StateCaptureInquiry Kodwa says the party is ready to put its testimony on Tuesday. He says President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the second part of the ANC's submission — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) November 23, 2018

The duo reiterated they were ready to talk. Kodwa proceeded to describe the Economic Freedom Fighters and Democratic Alliance as dissolving and the ANC was “likely not going to see them in 2019”.

The presidency head said their submission would solidify the ANC’s position.

ANC members who have tweeted against the commission on social media were being engaged by the party on their conduct, according to the duo.

Kodwa and Mabe said they wanted the commission to continue to unearth the roots of corruption.

STATE OF CAPTURE COMMISSION The ANC will have its own submissions to the commission through our National Chairperson, Comrade @GwedeMantashe1 and will also have a second one through our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa. Comrade @zizikodwa and @pulemabe speaks to the Media pic.twitter.com/T7lnmDEqcy — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 23, 2018

STATE OF CAPTURE COMMISSION. The ANC calls on society to defend the Commission and the Media against attacks. Presser outside the Commission by Comrade @zizikodwa and @pulemabe pic.twitter.com/uD98ZfZ4kS — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 23, 2018

WATCH: ANC’s Presser on State of Capture Commission in JHB #StateCaptureCommission https://t.co/EkIjHzJHYe — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 23, 2018

