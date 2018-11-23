Grade 2 pupil found dead in Pretoria bushes

The Gauteng education department has dispatched its Psycho-Social Unit to Sikhulisile Primary school in Pretoria following the death of a Grade 2 pupil.

In a statement released on Friday, the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the deceased pupil was found facedown and wearing his school socks

“The department is shocked to learn of the discovery of an 8-year-old grade 2 learner from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala, who was found dead in the bushes yesterday afternoon, 22 November 2018. The learner could not be identified due to the extensive injuries on his face.

“The school immediately called a parent’s meeting to establish the family of the missing child. One parent said the deceased learner was her child because of the clothing and the brief; however, the family will only be able to identify the deceased learner at the Bronkhorstspruit mortuary today. The department’s Psycho-Social Unit has been dispatched to the school to provide counselling to the school community.”

The mysterious death comes just two days after a Grade 1 pupil was stabbed to death at a North West school.

The basic education department said the perpetrator from another school allegedly hid in the toilet overnight and when the pupil went to the toilet, grabbed and stabbed him.

The suspect was apprehended by the principal and handed over to the police.

Authorities believe the suspect knew the deceased and was allegedly in a relationship with his older sister.

