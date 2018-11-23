 
South Africa 23.11.2018 12:23 pm

Suspected murder-suicide in Muldersdrift estate

Alanicka Lotriet
Photo: Pixabay. For illustrative purposes.

A bullet wound was discovered in the upper body of an 18-year-old woman, who was shot by a man believed to be her partner, before he shot himself.

On Thursday afternoon, police received a complaint about shots being fired at an estate in Muldersdrift.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and young woman inside the house, reports Krugersdorp News.

A bullet wound was discovered in the upper body of the young woman. According to the statement issued by Constable Slindile Ntuli, Muldersdrift police spokesperson, it is suspected the 62-year-old man shot the 18-year-old girl, who was believed to have been his girlfriend, before shooting himself.

The matter is currently under intense investigation.

