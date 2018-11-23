Suspected murder-suicide in Muldersdrift estate

On Thursday afternoon, police received a complaint about shots being fired at an estate in Muldersdrift.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a man and young woman inside the house, reports Krugersdorp News.

ALSO READ: Toddler, 2, sole survivor in apparent mass murder-suicide

A bullet wound was discovered in the upper body of the young woman. According to the statement issued by Constable Slindile Ntuli, Muldersdrift police spokesperson, it is suspected the 62-year-old man shot the 18-year-old girl, who was believed to have been his girlfriend, before shooting himself.

The matter is currently under intense investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.