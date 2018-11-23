Fatal shooting at mosque in Khayelitsha

Police in Khayelitsha are looking for four suspects who are behind a shooting at a mosque in the area which left a worshipper dead and an imam wounded, IOL reports.

It is reported that the shooting took place on Tuesday and that the police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

A police spokesperson was quoted as saying that the imam was a 30-year-old who was taken to hospital following the incident.

The police said no arrests had been made at this stage.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has condemned the shooting, with its spokesperson saying it was a tragic incident.

MJC spokesperson Mishka Daries was quoted as saying: “We share our condolences with the family of the deceased, and wish the Imam a speedy recovery.”

Daries said the MJC was not aware of the motive behind the shooting.

Police have urged members of the public who have any information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Recently, 19 people accused of placing bombs in a mosque in Verulam appeared in court.

The 19 suspects are accused of a fatal bomb attack at the KwaZulu Natal Shia mosque and placement of several explosive devices at Durban shopping centres.

The suspects are also accused of kidnapping after the police found a man chained and malnourished inside a dungeon in one of the houses raided by police. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, violation of the Explosives Act, arson, kidnapping, and illegal possession of firearms.

In June this year, claims of terrorism and religious factionalism ran rife after an attack by a Somalian man on a Malmesbury mosque.

