WATCH: Total Black Friday chaos

Today is Black Friday, a day known internationally for an abundance of discounts and specials and, as a result, complete and total chaos.
Some intrepid Twitter users have been bravely documenting South Africa’s take on the global madness. Here are some of the results:
Scenes at Game Stores at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth today during this years #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/TpiiZGulPu
— lizzee (@lizTandwa) November 23, 2018
Africa is awake…. #BlackFriday2018 #BlackFriday …. and they go NUTS !!! pic.twitter.com/TL0p2iajhA
— HvW (@hendrivanwyk13) November 23, 2018
#BlackFriday2018 will show you flames
Andizi! #blackfriday pic.twitter.com/xe2RVOBUrS
— Christo (@ChristoThurston) November 23, 2018
Shoppers scramble for the jeans and tekkies sale at Sportscene in Mall of Africa. #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2018 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/d22zGHNWFQ
— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) November 23, 2018
Here we go again ????????????????????#BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/9zl7KKq2Va
— #ITweetWhatILike (@JackiePhamotse) November 22, 2018
#BlackFriday2018 Game Vincent East London pic.twitter.com/kBCAReyYBD
— Zizo Tolbadi ♕ (@ilovezizo_) November 23, 2018
Game Mafikeng Mall #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/wEcmNl8DXb
— Raphael (@oceansoulplanet) November 22, 2018
“That’s my trolley!” – shopper at Westgate Mall #BlackFriday @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/KsqGrwbud1
— Ntokozo Miya (@bloglikenoother) November 23, 2018
Drop a meme to describe your #BlackFriday2018
Mine : …..#BlackFriday #BlackFridayDeals pic.twitter.com/5ZHCLE6sDY
— SharonieK (The Sharp Shooter) (@Shwinie) November 23, 2018
????Well all the energy to give this a go has basically died.. A Malawi mwawina ???????? #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/AZDgc9Oaje
— Pisces???????????????? (@RonnieClauBlack) November 23, 2018
The queue for the Nike Factory Shop in Woodmead stretches all the way to outside the centre. #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2018 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/hWnQBETnRe
— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) November 23, 2018
