WATCH: Total Black Friday chaos

Today is Black Friday, a day known internationally for an abundance of discounts and specials and, as a result, complete and total chaos.

Some intrepid Twitter users have been bravely documenting South Africa’s take on the global madness. Here are some of the results:

Scenes at Game Stores at Baywest Mall in Port Elizabeth today during this years #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/TpiiZGulPu — lizzee (@lizTandwa) November 23, 2018

Shoppers scramble for the jeans and tekkies sale at Sportscene in Mall of Africa. #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2018 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/d22zGHNWFQ — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) November 23, 2018

????Well all the energy to give this a go has basically died.. A Malawi mwawina ???????? #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/AZDgc9Oaje — Pisces???????????????? (@RonnieClauBlack) November 23, 2018

The queue for the Nike Factory Shop in Woodmead stretches all the way to outside the centre. #BlackFriday #BlackFriday2018 @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/hWnQBETnRe — Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) November 23, 2018

