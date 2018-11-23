 
South Africa 23.11.2018 08:14 am

Fire burns down Roosevelt High School school hall

Andile Dlodlo
A fire has destroyed part of Roosevelt High School's hall.

A fire has caused major damage to the school hall where matrics were writing their final exams.

The community of Roosevelt Park had their Thursday evening interrupted by a cloud of thick smoke, glowing flames and the sounds of sirens as a fire burned through the school hall at Roosevelt High School, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

Police, emergency services and security companies rushed to the scene where they discovered the blaze. The area was closed off and fire fighters managed to get the fire under control.

Fire-fighters on the scene of a fire at Roosevelt Park High School.

It is still unclear what caused the fire to start, but emergency services were on scene to urgently attend to the blaze.

According to Clive Maher of SCP Security, the fire appears to have started in the kitchen, and was brought under control relatively quickly.

No injuries were reported. Maher commended the community for the assistance given by them.

A fire caused damage to much of the Roosevelt High School hall.

The school principal confirmed to Maher that today’s matric exams would go ahead as scheduled, if not in the school hall, then in available classrooms.

