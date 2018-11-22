WATCH: Alleged foreign nationals attack cops in Joburg CBD

Police were attacked by a large crowd of what appears to be foreign nationals in Johannesburg’s CBD today, causing chaos in the area.

The police were apparently shutting down foreigner-owned shops selling illegal fake branded clothing in Jeppe Street, according to eyewitnesses, but this could not be confirmed.

According to Twitter, the area had been restive since this morning, when some people had trouble getting to work.

You don't know joburg. This happened in jeppe street. They blocked me this morning going to braamfontein — Peter MA (@pmatsepane) November 22, 2018

Quite a few Twitter users slammed their behaviour, and voiced support for Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. They also called for the military to be called in.

When @HermanMashaba does his job he’s called xenophobic. Look now, are they even documented? — Mmatona Ntuane (@mmatona_ntuane) November 22, 2018

This is the BS @HermanMashaba was talking about and we call him what? Ya that Xeno what what.. Send in the Sandf — KGR (@r_kage) November 22, 2018

Have we given so much rights to citizens & people that the Police are violently prevented from doing their duty? This has to stop! @SAPoliceService @HermanMashaba — islolly (@islolly) November 22, 2018

Call the soldiers to help arrest and shut down this illegal foreign shops. Sies they want our country to be ungovernable — Connie Shabalala (@ShabalalaConnie) November 22, 2018

This article will be updated as soon as more verifiable information becomes available.

