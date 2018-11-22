 
South Africa 22.11.2018 08:08 pm

WATCH: Alleged foreign nationals attack cops in Joburg CBD

Citizen reporter
Screengrab, Joburg CBD, 22 November 2018.

Screengrab, Joburg CBD, 22 November 2018.

Police were attacked by a large crowd of what appeared to be foreign nationals in Johannesburg’s CBD today, causing chaos in the area.

The police were apparently shutting down foreigner-owned shops selling illegal fake branded clothing in Jeppe Street, according to eyewitnesses, but this could not be confirmed.

Take a look:

According to Twitter, the area had been restive since this morning, when some people had trouble getting to work.

Quite a few Twitter users slammed their behaviour, and voiced support for Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. They also called for the military to be called in.

This article will be updated as soon as more verifiable information becomes available.

