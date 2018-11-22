 
menu
South Africa 22.11.2018 12:46 pm

WATCH: Looting chaos ensues after truck carrying frozen chickens overturns

Pierce van Heerden and Sazly Hartzenberg
People have started to help themselves to boxes of frozen chicken from the truck that overturned on the N1 earlier. PHOTO: PIERCE VAN HEERDEN

People have started to help themselves to boxes of frozen chicken from the truck that overturned on the N1 earlier. PHOTO: PIERCE VAN HEERDEN

Police officers allegedly joined the crowd soon after residents began to loot the truck.

A truck transporting frozen chickens overturned in Bloemfontein early on Thursday morning, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Shortly after an employee of Car Towing Services International, Enslin Speak, expressed concern that people might have decided to raid the overturned truck on the N1 as soon as authorities left, scores of people helped themselves to the boxes of frozen chicken on the truck.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Protesters loot grocery truck on N2 in KZN

Video courtesy of Bloemfontein Courant.

According to Bloemfontein Courant’s reporters on the scene, police officers allegedly joined the crowd soon after residents began to loot the truck.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with no serious injuries.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
28 drown in India bus crash, many of them children 24.11.2018
Failed project in Free State worth millions under spotlight 22.11.2018
Twelve-year-old boy dies after crashing his motorbike 19.11.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.