WATCH: Looting chaos ensues after truck carrying frozen chickens overturns

A truck transporting frozen chickens overturned in Bloemfontein early on Thursday morning, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

Shortly after an employee of Car Towing Services International, Enslin Speak, expressed concern that people might have decided to raid the overturned truck on the N1 as soon as authorities left, scores of people helped themselves to the boxes of frozen chicken on the truck.

According to Bloemfontein Courant’s reporters on the scene, police officers allegedly joined the crowd soon after residents began to loot the truck.

The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital with no serious injuries.

