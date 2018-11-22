 
South Africa 22.11.2018 12:25 pm

WATCH: Videos emerge of brazen ‘Merc gang’ involved in KZN robberies

CNS reporter
Two suspects were shot and killed in the incident. PHOTO: Marshall Security

The suspects have been linked to other robberies in and around Durban.

Video footage of the brazen gang of armed robbers who were involved in a shootout with Marshall Security on Tuesday afternoon has emerged, reports Northglen News.

The gang, who had been using a white Mercedes Benz, have been linked to cases in Westville, Berea, and north Durban, confirmed Capt Raymond Deokaran, spokesperson for the Durban North SAPS.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers killed in KZN shootout

Two of the gang members were killed in a shootout on Lansdowne Crescent, while the other members of the gang escaped on foot after abandoning the vehicle near the Redhill Cemetery.

According to Deokaran, the gang was highly organised and heavily armed. Typically, one of the gang members, with an AK47 or assault rifle, would stand guard outside the homes they targeted.

In the first video, the suspects are seen at a home in Umhlanga ransacking the house while the armed suspect stands guard outside.

The suspects then moved on to a Savell Avenue home, which they were unsuccessful in robbing, before moving on to Lansdowne Crescent where the shootout occurred.

A local resident, who lived a few streets away, sent the Northglen News a video where you can clearly hear a volley of gunshots being exchanged between Marshall Security officers and the suspects.

Around 50 rounds of ammunition were exchanged in the gunfight.

