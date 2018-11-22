 
menu
South Africa 22.11.2018 11:39 am

Man’s arm partially amputated in rooftop mishap

Sugan Naidoo
The scene where the accident took place. Image: Netcare 911

The scene where the accident took place. Image: Netcare 911

The man was apparently repairing an air conditioner when the freak accident occurred.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 responded to a call in a sports bar in Margate on Tuesday afternoon, after a man suffered a partial arm amputation while repairing an air conditioner, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told South Coast Herald.

ALSO READ: Young rugby player who was shot dies after leg amputation

“The SAPS search and rescue unit was called to help get the patient off the roof where the accident had occurred,” said Herbst.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Paramedic films hilarious clip on the way to an emergency 31.10.2018
WATCH: Pedestrian mowed down by speeding taxi driver 9.10.2018
KZN man caught with human body parts 8.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.