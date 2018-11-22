Man’s arm partially amputated in rooftop mishap

Paramedics from Netcare 911 responded to a call in a sports bar in Margate on Tuesday afternoon, after a man suffered a partial arm amputation while repairing an air conditioner, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told South Coast Herald.

“The SAPS search and rescue unit was called to help get the patient off the roof where the accident had occurred,” said Herbst.

The patient was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

