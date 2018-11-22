DA to lay criminal charges against ANC after live rounds fired

The DA’s KZN premier candidate, Zwakele Mncwango, said in a statement on Thursday that he would lay charges of intimidation against alleged ANC members following an incident yesterday in which two DA councillors were allegedly attacked by them during campaign activity in KwaNyuswa.

“During their campaign activity, the councillors’ cars were blocked and live rounds of ammunition were fired. This act of criminality is not allowed in a democratic South Africa. The criminals must face the full might of the law. The time for no-go areas in this province is long gone and the DA will not be deterred by this incident, we will campaign in every corner of this province without any fear.”

He said he found it tragic that, “24 years into democracy, we still have people who use violence to threaten those who don’t agree with their political beliefs”.

The ANC has not commented on the incident.

