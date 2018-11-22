 
South Africa 22.11.2018 03:28 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa announces cabinet reshuffle

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. AFP/File/Angela Weiss

The reshuffle follows the resignation of Malusi Gigaba and the passing of minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa.

The presidency has issued a statement that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement regarding changes to the national executive at 3pm today.

You can follow it as it happens in the live stream below, courtesy of news channel eNCA. Note that the announcement had already been delayed by half an hour for reasons unknown when this article was updated.

According to the statement, questions will not be allowed following the announcement as it is “ceremonial” in nature.

This follows former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba finally bowing to huge pressure to resign earlier this month. He handed his resignation letter to the presidency, which said in a statement that he was doing it in the interests of the country.

“The president has accepted the minister’s resignation and expressed his appreciation for Minister Gigaba’s longstanding service to the government and people of South Africa,” the presidency said.

Following his resignation, Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande has been acting minister of home affairs.

The ministry of home affairs is one of two with no permanent minister at the moment, following the death of minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa in September, at 61 years of age.

Molewa was premier of North West and minister of social development before her final position.

Minister of Tourism Derek Hanekom has been acting minister of environmental affairs following her passing.

Other unexpected changes may also be announced.

