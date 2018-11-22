Pennington child porn peddler may be placed under house arrest

Pennington resident Shane Andrew Jordaan, who recently pleaded guilty to charges of distribution and possession of child pornography, appeared again in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, reports South Coast Herald.

In response to an earlier request by Jordaan’s attorney, Paul Ramasar, operations manager Nokuthula Ntombela confirmed Westville Medium B would be able to cater fully for whatever medical needs Jordaan might have.

Ramasar asked whether Jordaan would be placed among other inmates. Ntombela said he might be, but isolation could be provided if authorised.

It was also heard that Westville Medium B employed three psychologists, as well as a variety of specialists.

Ramasar then argued inmate statistics in terms of government’s annual cost per inmate, as well as the number of inmates currently imprisoned. Ntombela was unable to comment, but said all medical needs would be met if the court chose to send Jordaan to Westville Medium B.

Ramasar requested a consultation with a member of the correctional services to establish whether house arrest would be suitable.

Christian Dube of Umzinto Community Correctional Services, who is employed as a court official, was present in court and a brief recess followed as he and Ramasar consulted. When court resumed, Dube said he would require two days to assess whether Jordaan would be suitable for house arrest or not. A report would be provided to the court for a final decision. He said if Jordaan were placed under house arrest, he, or members of his team, would be able to conduct unexpected visits to Jordaan’s grandmother’s house. He was unable to answer the prosecution’s question as to whether he or members of his team would have suitable computer intelligence or experience to see whether Jordaan had violated theoretical sentencing terms. Ramasar requested that Dube be assigned to conduct an assessment which, when completed, would be provided to the court. The matter was postponed to November 29. The National Prosecuting Authority is seeking a sentence of 10 to 20 years’ imprisonment.

