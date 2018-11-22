Keep your eyes peeled for the Little Five

Thousands of visitors visit the Kruger National Park every year to see the notorious Big Five – the lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino, and elephant.

Many people forget that there is a whole realm of wonderful creatures in addition to the Big Five, albeit a little difficult to see, reports Lowvelder.

South African National Parks (SANParks) has compiled a list of what they dub the “Little Five”, which people should also look out for when visiting the Kruger National Park.

Memorise these photos and facts to identify these fascinating tiny creatures on your next visit.

Elephant shrew

Despite looking like a mouse, these small, insect-eating mammals indigenous to Africa are more elephant than mouse. They like rocky areas where they can hide from predatory birds, and are able to leap from rock to rock. They get their name from their long, flexible noses, which rather resemble an elephant’s trunk. Elephant Shrews aren’t shrews at all, but are a separate species. They eat invertebrates, fruits, seeds, and leaves.

Antlion

Most people know antlions while they are in their larval stage, with flattened heads and sickle-shaped jaws. Adult antlions actually look like normal dragonfly-like insects. Antlions are ambush predators and make traps to catch ants and small insects by creating a funnel-shaped pit measuring 5cm deep and 7.5cm wide. But because this is a risky survival strategy, larvae have slow metabolisms and can go for long periods of time without food.

Red-billed buffalo weaver

Despite being rather common in appearance, these birds are actually quite interesting. They are one of the only birds that have a phalloid organ – in other words, an organ resembling a penis. In the bird world, size matters, as females prefer to be inseminated by males with larger organs. In addition, copulation can last up to 20 minutes, and result in orgasms. They are also polyandrous, which means that unlike polygamy, a wife is able to take one or more male companions, who all defend the nest together.

Rhinoceros beetle

The mighty horns of the strongest animal on the planet, capable of carrying 850 times its own weight, is the defining feature of this fascinating beetle. The horns are used for fighting and digging, and its size is determined by the physical health of the beetle. Flight is not always easy for the rhinoceros beetle, due to its size. However, males can live up to 3 years, but sadly, females rarely live long after mating. Adult beetles eat nectar, fruit, and plant sap.

Leopard tortoise

The leopard tortoise is the fourth largest species of tortoise in the world and is native to Southern and Eastern Africa. It is also the only tortoise able to raise its head, as it has no protective shield above the neck. The gender of hatchlings is determined by the temperature – 21 to 31 °C results in males, and hotter temperatures produce females. Adults reach sexual maturity after 15 years, and can live to be 100 years old in the wild.

