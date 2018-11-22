If Malema is not a monkey, Gordhan is not a dog – Kathrada Foundation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has issued a statement condemning EFF leader Julius Malema for his attack on Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

In particular, the foundation slammed Malema for calling Gordhan a dog.

The EFF leader called the minister a “dog of white monopoly capital” in a speech outside the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, given while Gordhan was giving testimony inside.

The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, said: “When radio DJ Sasha Martinengo used the term ‘monkey’ in an attempt to dehumanise Malema, we took great offence and condemned it.

“In this instance, while it may not be the term ‘monkey’ that is being used against Gordhan, the term ‘dog’ similarly seeks to dehumanise.

“History has shown us just how dangerous dehumanisation can be – take for instance the Rwandan genocide in which Tutsis were regarded as nothing more than ‘cockroaches’. So calling someone a dog, in the context of ‘warring’ with them, can have very serious consequences.”

In addition to the “dog” comment, Balton took exception to Malema’s accusation that Gordhan “hates black people”, calling the EFF leader’s comments “inflammatory and reckless”.

Not only was the assertion against Gordhan false, said Balton, but it was a cause for concern in the context of “the party’s repeated anti-Indian statements in the past”.

The statement ends with Balton asking the EFF a number of questions:

“Are they trying to intimidate future witnesses at the Zondo Commission?

“Why are they so keen that society is not fully informed about the scale of state capture, and the key architects?

“Are they themselves going to testify about their knowledge of state capture – such as the Transnet purchase of locomotives, which they revealed at a press conference last year? Or are they merely going to limit themselves to being critics of corruption – rather than being active and responsible players in exposing it?”

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

