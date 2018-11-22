DA lays criminal charges against EFF leaders for ‘stealing’ VBS funds

The Democratic Alliance is expected to lay criminal charges against the Economic Freedom Fighters’ leadership over the R1.8 million allegedly received by the latter in the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

In a statement released by the DA on Thursday, spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they would lay charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivhambu, and other EFF leaders.

“The looting of VBS affected many individual investors, stokvels, burial societies, and South Africa’s poorest municipalities. The provision of basic services has effectively been compromised and numerous clients have potentially lost their life savings.

“It is appaling that the EFF would brazenly steal from the poor people it claims to represent. The DA is the only party that will protect all South Africans from the greed of corrupt politicians whether it is the ANC or EFF.”

In recent weeks, some media houses reported that the EFF allegedly received about R1.8 million from the bank while Shivambu received R10 million.

A report released by the South African Reserve Bank into the “looting” at VBS Bank named Shivambu’s brother, Brian, as having received R16 million.

