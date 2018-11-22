 
South Africa 22.11.2018 10:46 am

Joburg metro closing down ‘noisy’ pubs and churches

Gopolang Chawane
Member of the Mayoral Committee for Health and Social Development, Doctor Mpho Phalatse (L) and Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba officially open Joubert Park Community Based Substance Abuse Treatment Centre in Johannesburg, 7 August 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The city of Johannesburg has launched an operation to clamp down on churches and pubs found to be disturbing the peace during the festive season.

You may need a double take following the city of Johannesburg’s festive season message and announcement to close down churches and pubs making noise.

The city launched the Make Johannesburg Safer campaign and said in a tweet: “We will be closing down churches or pubs that make noise.”

The metro probably meant churches or pubs found to be disturbing the peace would be closed down.

The message may be slightly confusing, considering pubs and some churches are known to be noisy.

The city added they would be clamping down on one place that was identified as a cover for selling drugs while operating as a church.

