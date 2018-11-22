Joburg metro closing down ‘noisy’ pubs and churches

You may need a double take following the city of Johannesburg’s festive season message and announcement to close down churches and pubs making noise.

The city launched the Make Johannesburg Safer campaign and said in a tweet: “We will be closing down churches or pubs that make noise.”

The metro probably meant churches or pubs found to be disturbing the peace would be closed down.

The message may be slightly confusing, considering pubs and some churches are known to be noisy.

We will be closing down churches or pubs that make noise #JoburgSaferFestiveLaunch ^TK pic.twitter.com/8veAXs24fY — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 21, 2018

The city added they would be clamping down on one place that was identified as a cover for selling drugs while operating as a church.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.