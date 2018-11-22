Fraudster accused of stealing millions from SARS caught by Hawks in Mpumalanga

41-year-old Thomi Mduduzi Masango appeared before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

It is alleged that SARS lost approximately R1.9 million as a result of the accused’s illegal activities, reports Lowvelder.

“He is alleged to have committed income tax fraud valued at almost two million rand. It is alleged that between 2011 and 2014, Masango, who was a human resource manager at a local mine, allegedly submitted falsified tax return claims to SARS on behalf of workers.”

Masango has been charged with 41 counts of fraud.

He was granted R5,000 bail and is expected back in court on December 4, pending further investigations.

