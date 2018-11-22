 
South Africa 22.11.2018 12:00 pm

UPDATE: Baby left unharmed during Letaba Hospital residence attack

Tintswalo Shipalana and Bertus de Bruyn
The residence after the attack. Photo: Emelda Tintswalo

It is believed that five armed assailants gained entrance through the back fence of the residential area.

A two-month old baby was left unharmed after the child’s parents were attacked by five armed men during a house robbery at the Letaba Hospital Residence D2 Section in the early hours of Thursday morning, reports Letaba Herald.

Three doctors residing at the Letaba Hospital doctors residence were shot and seriously injured.

Letaba Herald reports that two female doctors and one male doctor were wounded in the attack.

Two of the doctors are in ICU in a stable condition, and one doctor is stable in casualty.

In ICU, DR LS Kunene getting support from Dr Phopi Ramathuba, MEC for Health in Limpopo and Dr Mike Ramothwala, Letaba Hospital’s Clinical Manager.

The doctors have been identified as DR LS Kunene, Dr LF Chauke and DR KH Mkharhi.

It is believed that the assailants gained entrance through the back fence of the residential area, where they forced their way through.

Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba visited the hospital on Thursday morning, and confirmed that one of the female doctors was in a critical condition earlier today.

The MEC of Health in Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba visited the crime scene and also came in support of the victims with her team, including a psychologist who will be offering counseling to the victims.

Eyewitness Dr Musiiwa Muthapule giving his version of the robbery:

The Greater Tzaneen Municipality Mayor Maripe Mangena and his councillors also visited the hospital to show support.

Police investigations are continuing.

