Mosola guns for Msimanga’s man, allegedly to deflect from GladAfrica

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola has been accused of trying to divert attention from his tender blunder with GladAfrica by targeting mayor Solly Msimanga’s spokesperson, Sam Mgobozi, with a threat to terminate his contract within 10 days.

In a letter seen by The Citizen, dated November 19, Mosola instructed Mgobozi to furnish reasons why he should remain in his senior post, as he did not meet the minimum requirements of 12 years’ experience. Five of the 12 years must be at a senior level.

Mosola released a forensic report in August revealing that two senior officials in Msimanga’s office – Mgobozi and executive head in the mayor’s private office and former body builder Stefan De Villiers – did not meet the minimum requirements.

“At the time of appointment, you only had two years and eight months of overall experience, of which two years and five months was at a senior management level,” the letter to Mgobozi read. “No evidence can be found that the city manager approved a waiver of the minimum requirements of experience for the position.

“You are hereby requested to provide me, within 10 working days from receiving this letter, with reasons why your fixed-term employment contract with the city should not be terminated with a month’s notice.”

Mosola said he would then “apply his mind” to the reasons to determine a way forward.

Mgobozi declined to comment on the matter, but confirmed to The Citizen he received the letter.

Asked whether a similar ultimatum was handed to De Villiers, or to Previn Govender, head of emergency services, who also allegedly had a fake qualification, Mosola declined to comment. Instead, he said he would communicate further once all internal protocols and policies are followed.

“It is not in the character of the city to conduct its governance and administrative processes in the media.”

Msimanga, however, said this was an attempt by Mosola to divert attention from himself, after the Auditor-General corroborated a report by law firm Bowmans. According to both entities, Mosola appointed project management company GladAfrica irregularly.

