We never said Pravin’s daughter had an account in Canada – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters have clarified their views on Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s daughter Anisha and are demanding what they call vital answers from the minister.

In a statement, the party said they had made it clear they only wanted Gordhan to answer questions as to whether he had an account in Canada. The party wanted to know in what capacity the former minister of finance went to Canada.

They demanded Gordhan explain if he visited Canada on state or personal business, and what the nature of this business was. They also wanted to know if Gordhan had relatives in Canada.

The EFF accused the minister of creating an impression that they spoke about Investec “in relation to his daughter’s directorship in companies that were getting tenders from the state and its entities, like Vox Telecommunications”.

Anisha Gordhan (who the EFF incorrectly variously refer to as Anusha or Alicia) served as director in companies that were awarded tenders to the value of more than R100 million, according to the EFF. These companies do not disclose their shareholder certificates and the party wants the companies, including Investec, to come out and disclose everything.

They said the statement released by Gordhan, in which he said his daughter had no account in Canada, was simply an effort to distort what they had said against him.

“We never said his daughter has an account in Canada. Instead, we said he must answer questions as to whether he has an account in Canada.”

The party claimed they made the allegations against Gordhan supported by evidence from government departments through the parliamentary questioning process.

“Many people accused the EFF of trying to tarnish Gordhan’s name without any evidence. Yet as soon as our claims were confirmed to be true, Gordhan started deflecting attention from his daughter holding directorships to conversations surrounding Investec.

“The fact is she was director of these companies, DCD Group, Afrit, Elgin, Brown and Hamer, Hulisani Consortium, Elgin Dock, Diesel and Turbo Service Centre, Vox Telecommunications, Afrit Propco, Vox Holdings, Interpair Services, Simiglo, Cancerian Investments, Phuma Finance, and some had lucrative tenders with government.”

The party wants Gordhan to answer all questions sent to him, honestly.

“We’re not asking these questions loosely, but as members of parliament who are supposed to play an oversight role on the executive,” reads the statement.

