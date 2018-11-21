WATCH: Sandton City evacuated amid fire

Twitter users have taken to social media to report a fire at the Nelson Mandela Square. The Sandton Chronicle has reported that three people are being treated for smoke inhalation, and that the fire has been extinguished.

Fire right now in Sandton Square! pic.twitter.com/kDGJeHnWcQ — Pikkie Greeff (@PikkieGreeff) November 21, 2018

Sandton Chronicle journalist arrived at the scene and reported that the fire was successfully put out. Emergency services were on scene.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and one was transported to hospital for further observation, according to the Joburg Public Safety department.

The Michelangelo Hotel released a statement via Twitter to confirm that the fire started at an adjacent restaurant and that no damage has been done to the hotel premises.

“An update on the Sandton fire: the fire started at one of the adjacent restaurants. An evacuation took place for safety. We are happy to report no damage to our property and everyone is safe. Thank you to the Fire Department for their swift response and professional service.”

Nelson Mandela Square also released a statement on the Sandton Chronicle Facebook page that read:

“Nelson Mandela Square confirms that a fire started in a restaurant on 21 November at approximately 12pm.

“The centre undertook an emergency evacuation of the premises for the safety and security of its shoppers, tenants, and staff. The Fire Department is on site and have contained the situation. The cause of the fire will be investigated accordingly.

“It is Nelson Mandela Square’s topmost priority to ensure the safety and security of all staff, tenants, and shoppers and we are working closely with the Fire Department and SAPS to maintain everyone’s wellbeing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.