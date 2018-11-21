EFF flip-flopping with conspiracy theories and ‘no action’ – Mthembu

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has accused the Economic Freedom Fighters of being all talk and no action.

Mthembu took to Twitter after the EFF’s leader Julius Malema mentioned him in his address to hundreds of EFF supporters outside the Tiso Blackstar building in Parktown where Pravin Gordhan was issuing his testimony to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Mthembu questioned why the EFF have not presented anything to the commission linking Gordhan to state capture. He said the EFF continued to flip-flop with their illogical conspiracy theories.

He said the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu had dubiously drawn Gordhan’s daughter into their laughable conspiracy theories. This was, according to him, “a classical deviation and diversion of attention from their well-known and recorded corruption and looting activities”.

“The EFF should hang their heads in shame for dragging the name of Gordhan’s daughter into their fight against her father. Of course, they will do anything to defend looting and corruption. This is indeed a new low in South African politics that must be condemned.”

Mthembu claimed the EFF was character assassinating the ANC’s leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Its day three of comrade Pravin Gordhan’s testimony before state capture inquiry, still the EFF has not presented anything to the commission linking Pravin to state capture.”

Mthembu was speaking after Gordhan, during his testimony on Tuesday, dared anyone with evidence against him to come to the commission and testify under oath.

Malema roped in the ANC chief whip during his address on Tuesday.

He said Mthembu had to stop asking the EFF questions of when they were going to the commission. Malema told the chief-whip that he was not in control of the diary of the EFF. He stated that he wanted people to come to the commission one-by-one so their lies would be exposed.

When addressing supporters outside the venue, Malema claimed Gordhan’s daughter, Anisha, had a number of companies which did business with the government.

He claimed the EFF had asked ministers and senior civil servants from the departments to confirm the extent of the business. According to Malema, the ones which replied confirmed that tenders allegedly won by Gordhan’s daughter’s companies were worth “at least R80 million”.

He challenged journalists to investigate the issues raised in 33 questions about Gordhan, which were submitted to parliament by the EFF recently.

This is after Shivambu tweeted that Anisha Gordhan had in the past weeks closed her bank accounts to hide the alleged hundreds of millions she received as payments from the government.

