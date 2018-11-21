Twitter furious at 702’s article: Six dumbest things ‘black’ people do

Radio station 702 has come under fire for images they have used in one of their articles titled Six dumbest things people in their 20s do with money.

The radio station appears to be using images with only black people as their lead images supporting their advice to people.

An interview by The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield speaking to Sam Beckbessinger, author of Manage your money like a grownup, provides handy tips for young people to have some left over pocket change at the end of the month.

The 6 dumbest things people in their 20s do with their money according to the radio station are:

Buying a car after getting a raise or some windfall.

Relying on a credit card.

Using store cards.

Not saving for retirement.

Falling for get-rich-quick schemes.

Buying stuff rather than experiences.

This great advice appears to have been ignored as social media users were angered at the demographic representation.

Two images supporting the headline “6 dumbest things people in their 20s do with money” appear to have an all-black cast.

This appears to have rubbed many the wrong way, including Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who said: “So they are all black people, majority of which are black females… mxm!

So they are all black people, majority of which are black females… mxm! https://t.co/gvgiZtZAEO — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 21, 2018

This was followed by many other users questioning the radio station’s message.

702 is trash struu — @tsheps (@ilovelifeyam) November 21, 2018

Others believed the information in the article was informative and advised people to be less sensitive and instead try to learn something from the article.

The info in the article is good and educational. As a black person I would advise for us to be less sensitive and take the lesson. Anyway they will always want to draw attention by doing this. It known the system hate black people. — Chle Armstrong (@CHLE11071701) November 21, 2018

You will later apologize but you said what you said, right? Mxm — Pravin Mbhodamo (@sesisphiwe) November 21, 2018

Vele vele what do they expect us to save that we don't have? Vele we are still exploring and we will continue making mistakes with money. pic.twitter.com/WrOj7KR0zO — gladwin olebogeng (@olebogeng_91) November 21, 2018

Is it people in their 20's or black people in their 20's ? — Chere Modise (@MacModise) November 21, 2018

