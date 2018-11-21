 
menu
South Africa 21.11.2018 10:52 am

Twitter furious at 702’s article: Six dumbest things ‘black’ people do

Gopolang Chawane

The radio came under fire for their images coupled with a story on using money wisely.

Radio station 702 has come under fire for images they have used in one of their articles titled Six dumbest things people in their 20s do with money.

The radio station appears to be using images with only black people as their lead images supporting their advice to people.

(The link may be taken down)

An interview by The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield speaking to Sam Beckbessinger, author of Manage your money like a grownup, provides handy tips for young people to have some left over pocket change at the end of the month.

The 6 dumbest things people in their 20s do with their money according to the radio station are:

  • Buying a car after getting a raise or some windfall.
  • Relying on a credit card.
  • Using store cards.
  • Not saving for retirement.
  • Falling for get-rich-quick schemes.
  • Buying stuff rather than experiences.

This great advice appears to have been ignored as social media users were angered at the demographic representation.

Two images supporting the headline “6 dumbest things people in their 20s do with money” appear to have an all-black cast.

This appears to have rubbed many the wrong way, including Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who said: “So they are all black people, majority of which are black females… mxm!

This was followed by many other users questioning the radio station’s message.

Others believed the information in the article was informative and advised people to be less sensitive and instead try to learn something from the article.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
HHP proves depression is not a ‘white disease’ 6.11.2018
‘African born again’ white man gets job meant for black directors 6.11.2018
South Africans not starting to save for retirement early enough – survey 17.10.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.